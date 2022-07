On 7/15/2022 several juveniles were involved in at altercation in the 1200 block of Lake Street. Some of the juveniles left but soon retuned in a vehicle driven by Shakita Crittenton. The juveniles exited the vehicle and retrieved a handgun from the trunk of Crittenton’s vehicle and began firing at a vehicle occupied by the other juveniles while Crittenton watched. Crittenton aided these juveniles by giving them a firearm and transporting them to and from the incident location.

