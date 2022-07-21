Brock Porter signs with Texas Rangers for almost $4 million: Report

Brock Porter is a rich young man.

The Texas Rangers have signed the Orchard Lake St. Mary's star pitcher for just under $4 million, according to New York Post columnist Jon Heyman, three days after drafting him in the fourth round with the 109th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

Heyman tweeted Thursday evening: "Rangers have a deal with Michigan HS pitcher Brock Porter for close to $4M (a bit under 4), well over slot for pick 109. It’s a coup for Texas. They were able to do that by getting Kumar Rocker for an under-slot $5.3M at No. 3 overall. Porter was ranked 7th by Baseball America."

Porter, a right-hander committed to Clemson, was the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year as a senior, after going 9-0 with a 0.26 ERA and 0.58 WHIP in 10 outings, including three solo no-hitters and two more combined no-hitters.

He struck out 115 batters and allowed two earned runs in 58⅔ innings, guiding OLSM to a state title and 44-0 record; it was the program's third consecutive state championship after being named Baseball America's national champion in 2021 with a 43-1 record.

"He's the best healthy pitcher in the draft," MLB.com draft expert Jim Callis said this week. "Thought he'd go in the top 10-15 picks."

