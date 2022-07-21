ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Brock Porter signs with Texas Rangers for almost $4 million: Report

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MN4fH_0goICmNf00

Brock Porter is a rich young man.

The Texas Rangers have signed the Orchard Lake St. Mary's star pitcher for just under $4 million, according to New York Post columnist Jon Heyman, three days after drafting him in the fourth round with the 109th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

Heyman tweeted Thursday evening: "Rangers have a deal with Michigan HS pitcher Brock Porter for close to $4M (a bit under 4), well over slot for pick 109. It’s a coup for Texas. They were able to do that by getting Kumar Rocker for an under-slot $5.3M at No. 3 overall. Porter was ranked 7th by Baseball America."

Porter, a right-hander committed to Clemson, was the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year as a senior, after going 9-0 with a 0.26 ERA and 0.58 WHIP in 10 outings, including three solo no-hitters and two more combined no-hitters.

He struck out 115 batters and allowed two earned runs in 58⅔ innings, guiding OLSM to a state title and 44-0 record; it was the program's third consecutive state championship after being named Baseball America's national champion in 2021 with a 43-1 record.

"He's the best healthy pitcher in the draft," MLB.com draft expert Jim Callis said this week. "Thought he'd go in the top 10-15 picks."

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Star, TX
ClutchPoints

Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots

The Golden State Warriors have finally filled their available two-way spots after signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to a deal. The Warriors actually gave Weatherspoon the two-way deal as their qualifying offer at the beginning of free agency in June. However, it is only now that the former San Antonio Spurs guard put pen to paper. According […] The post Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Callis
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Jon Heyman
The Spun

NFL Insider Names Most "Disrespected" QB In League

With the NFL season around the corner, fans around the country have been debating who's the most "disrespected" player in the league. On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA 94.1 FM shared his stance on this topic. Allbright ultimately believes Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is the...
NFL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job

Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023. The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night. Stoops...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Conference realignment: Rose Bowl officials say USC, UCLA defections to Big Ten were 'unexpected'

USC and UCLA's decision to defect from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference effective 2024 was one that caught much of the college football community by surprise. That includes officials overseeing the Rose Bowl Game, traditionally a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup that now faces plenty of its own questions with the Pac-12 potentially going on life support.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Mlb Draft#The Texas Rangers#New York Post#Michigan Hs#Clemson
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Announcer Reportedly Close To Landing New Job

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Jason Benetti is reportedly deep in talks with Fox Sports to land a job as their No. 2 college football announcer, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Benetti calls mostly Group of Five college football games for ESPN. This new gig at Fox — the primary rights holder for the Big 10 — would give him the opportunity to cover more high-profile contests.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Rangers 2022 Draft signings tracker

Below is a list of every player drafted by the Rangers. Each club has until 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 1, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior to the next year’s Draft.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies, White Sox minor leaguers banned for positive tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Joalbert Angulo was suspended for 60 games and Chicago White Sox outfielder Terrell Tatum for 50 on Friday following positive tests under baseball's minor league drug program. Angulo, a 20-year-old with the Dominican Summer League Phillies, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brian Serven sitting Sunday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Serven is being replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 101 plate appearances this season, Serven has a .231 batting average with a .681 OPS,...
DENVER, CO
The Detroit Free Press

Eduardo Rodriguez and Detroit Tigers connect after 1 awkward month of silence

After more than one month of silence, left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez connected with the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers placed Rodriguez, who signed a five-year, $77 million contract in November, on the restricted list June 13, as the pitcher tended to a marital issue. Rodriguez and Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talked on the phone approximately 10 days ago, general manager Al Avila said Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy