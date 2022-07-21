ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MS

In the Trenches: Houston poised to play in honor of teammate, assistant coach

By Matt St. Jean
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston football team has had its fair share of adversity over the past year. Teammate Jamarcus Hall died last year, and assistant coach Anquntio Lewis died in a car wreck in April. Senior lineman William...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Johnson named interim police chief in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus has named Doran Johnson interim chief of police. The assistant chief will assume the role on Aug. 16 following the retirement of current Police Chief Fred Shelton. Mayor Keith Gaskin asked Shelton to step down in early July. When asked why, the mayor cited the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Ribbon-cutting opens new basketball courts in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) A pair of brand-new basketball courts are now open at General Young Park. Mayor Charles Scott attended the ribbon cutting Saturday, July 23, 2022, and said that following through on promises, like new and improved amenities, is an important thing for the children of Aberdeen. "What it...
ABERDEEN, MS
Maryland Daily Record

Robbie Montgomery Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Yes(2)- Tim Noran, Andre Montgomery. Robbie comes from a huge family. They were eight siblings in total. The woman is successful in every corner of her career. She took some wild decisions, from singing in groups to involving The Beatles to making a television series and running her own business. This woman is fierce and has done it all.
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, MS
Football
Houston, MS
Sports
City
Houston, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Washington, MS
State
Washington State
Local
Mississippi Football
visitmississippi.org

6 Great Mississippi Venues to Tailgate Indoors

When a new sports season starts, gathering with friends and fans in homes and local hangouts to cheer on your favorite team is always a good time. When you want to catch the big game but aren’t in the mood to host a party at home, Mississippi has you covered with plenty of sports bars, restaurants, and pubs to get you in the spirit. From storied institutions to local watering holes, Mississippi makes it easy to grab a pint or signature cocktail and fill up on your favorite gameday foods—whether you’re in the mood for buffalo wings, pizza, burgers, or barbecue—then sit back, relax, and watch the game. Here are six perfect places for an indoor tailgate in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Amory showcase draws arrowhead lovers from all around

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The showcase lasted from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Armory and featured hundreds of antique Native American arrowheads. The Amory Indian and Artifact Relic Show was sponsored by the Magnolia State Archaeological Society. The showcase was free and allowed collectors to display...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate Sunday morning shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-One person is sent to the hospital following an early Sunday shooting. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said shots were fired around 1 a.m. in the Laquinta Inn and Suites parking lot. Apparently, there was an altercation just before the gunfire. One person was hit in arm. They...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
wtva.com

Man charged with murder in the case of missing Ole Miss student

OXFORD, MS (WTVA) -- Police in Oxford say they have made an arrest related to the Jimmie 'Jay' Lee case. Oxford Police and the University of Mississippi Police arrested Sheldon Timothy Herrington Junior, 22, of Grenada, Mississippi. Herrington is charged with murder. His bond has not been set. Law enforcement...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Witnesses: Dice game led to shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive. One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Store break-in lands Mooreville man behind bars in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police released information about an early July break in at Southern Bath & Kitchen. Officers received the report on July 5. More than $18,000 in copper line was reported stolen. Police arrested Russell Reich, 35, of Mooreville, and charged him with burglary of a commercial...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Two Labat trips axed after board questions their purpose

Nearly 20 minutes after Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Cherie Labat spoke Tuesday about a June work trip to Chicago on the district’s dime, the board denied two other requests for her to travel out of state for conferences. Each by a 3-2 vote, the board voted against Labat’s...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Trio accused of creating fake business for education counseling in Mississippi

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs were arrested on fraud-related charges. State Auditor Shad White said the trio created a business for education counseling. Robinson allegedly authorized payments to the fraudulent business when minimal services were performed to make it appear like a legitimate company.
COFFEEVILLE, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Mississippi woman accused in stabbing, arrested five days later at motel

A Mississippi woman accused of stabbing another person has been taken into custody after officers responded five days later to a trespassing call at a Tupelo hotel. On July 13, officers responded to a stabbing that reportedly occurred at the old Tupelo Milk Plant. The victim was transported to a local hospital emergency room for treatment.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man identified as the victim in Lee County homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigating shooting that left one man injured in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a shooting in Tupelo that left one man injured. And investigators say it started with an illegal dice game. Officers responded to the shooting on Southside Drive just after 12:00 am Thursday. Officers found a victim with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Boil water alert issued for Duck Hill

DUCK HILL, Miss. (WTVA) - Duck Hill has issued a boil water alert, the town announced on Friday, July 22. According to a town news release, a loss in water pressure is to blame for the alert. Customers should boil their water for one minute before consuming. The town will...
DUCK HILL, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Betsy

Betsy is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for July 22, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy