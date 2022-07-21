Portland softball league welcomes seniors to enjoy America’s pastime

The 152-year old Catholic Sentinel and 27-year-old El Centinela are closing because of changing church conditions.Two Portland-based Catholic newspapers will close Oct. 1, according to a news release issued jointly July 21 by the Archdiocese of Portland and Oregon Catholic Press. They include the Catholic Sentinel, in publication since 1870, and El Centinela, which celebrated 25 years in 2020. The transition reflects a national change in Catholic communications, the release said. "The Catholic Sentinel and El Centinela have been integral in communicating to the faithful in western Oregon," said Archbishop Alexander Sample, explaining that he hopes to continue to...
Comments / 1