ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland softball league welcomes seniors to enjoy America’s pastime

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Senior Softball League is open...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Portland runners compete in 5,000-meter race at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Two Portland athletes took part in the women's 5,000-meter race on Saturday at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. Elise Cranny and Karissa Schweizer both train in the Rose City with the Nike-sponsored elite athlete club, the Bowerman Track Club. Cranny finished in 9th place with...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
KATU.com

Pro motocross racer comes home to Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — A hometown hero in the world of motocross is back in the northwest for the Pro National competition in Washougal this weekend. Fans of Levi Kitchen could not be more thrilled. “I like being able to watch him. He is really good and he is just...
WASHOUGAL, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Hippie-friendly reggae heads to Beavercreek, Clackamas

Northwest World Reggae Festival brings roots to ragga to lovers rock to farmland south of Oregon City You might not associate the green fields of Beavercreek with the hard, percussive sounds of modern reggae, but Clackamas County is in for a treat when the Northwest World Reggae Festival plugs in its sound system on July 29 and 30. Thirteen miles down Highway 213 from Oregon City, the campsite at 26450 S. Beavercreek Road should be overflowing with good vibes as some of reggae's top names come to town. The Northwest World Reggae Festival has outgrown its venue near Eugene...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Pastime
kezi.com

Portland food carts mull whether to close up shop during high heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — The anticipated heat wave this coming week has some food cart owners worried for both their employees and customers. Some are already announcing plans to temporarily close up shop next week. Rico Loverde, chef and owner of the Monster Smash Burgers food cart on Southeast Stark,...
PORTLAND, OR
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Awe-inspiring Custom Living in This $11,500,000 Phenomenal Lakefront Estate in Lake Oswego

The Estate in Lake Oswego is private luxurious estate with unparalleled craftsmanship, grand architecture, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 Northshore Rd, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 13,462 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Hall – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 503-720-3900) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KGW

A cool coast range campout | Grant's Getaways

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — If you’re eager to escape the forecast searing summer heat, a destination offers a hiking, camping and fishing adventure off the beaten path: a cool coast range campout in the Tillamook State Forest. Trask River County Park, one of the easiest campgrounds to reach...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland-based Catholic newspapers closing soon

The 152-year old Catholic Sentinel and 27-year-old El Centinela are closing because of changing church conditions.Two Portland-based Catholic newspapers will close Oct. 1, according to a news release issued jointly July 21 by the Archdiocese of Portland and Oregon Catholic Press. They include the Catholic Sentinel, in publication since 1870, and El Centinela, which celebrated 25 years in 2020. The transition reflects a national change in Catholic communications, the release said. "The Catholic Sentinel and El Centinela have been integral in communicating to the faithful in western Oregon," said Archbishop Alexander Sample, explaining that he hopes to continue to...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A New Bakery Focused Solely on Elevating the Cinnamon Roll Has Opened in the Pearl

The restaurant group behind SuperDeluxe and Baes Fried Chicken is taking on a new project: elevating the cinnamon roll. Kinnamōns, a new bakery co-founded by Portland restaurateur and MMMCo founder Micah Camden and pro football free agent and Grant High graduate Ndamukong Suh, opened at 1241 NW Johnson St. on July 19. The business takes its name from “kinámōmon,” the Greek word for cinnamon, and apart from beverages, like espresso and flavored coffee, serves nothing but the mall food court classic.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salt & Straw opens a new location right before a new heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest is getting ready for a heat wave that is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures next week. As the mercury rises, people will be finding ways to cool off. The Beaverton community now has a new Salt & Straw in Cedar Hills as an option. The location off of Cedar Hills Boulevard will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. Friday. The store had a preview opening on Thursday and crowds of people showed up to taste a Portland staple. Ian Kane works on new shop openings with Salt & Straw. He helped organize Thursday’s preview day and said he was excited to see so many people show up.
PORTLAND, OR
Real Estate Nate

6 Things to Know About Moving to Portland

Iconic Portland, Oregon Old Town sign with an outline of Oregon and a stag(shutterstock/Jess Kraft) Portland, a vibrant city in America’s Pacific Northwest, is referred to as "weird" for many reasons. From strip clubs to the smallest museum in the world, Portland's weirdness has endeared it to its residents. The largest city in Oregon state is also famed for its overwhelming natural beauty of green space, forests, and breathtaking mountaintops.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy