Kennewick Police: Rape, assault victims step forward once suspect is arrested

Brandon L Jones (Image via Kennewick Police)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several more victims have stepped forward to claim they were violated by 26-year-old Brandon Jones, who was allegedly arrested for a violent rape in May of 2022. Now, Kennewick police investigators are extending their search to the Seattle and Portland metro areas, where Jones is believed to have ties.

According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department on July 21, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has formally charged Jones with several counts of Rape. Police say several more victims came forward after his initial arrest to inform the police that they were also violated by the suspect.

Kennewick investigators have reason to believe Jones frequents Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Beaverton. They aim to spread awareness in those metro areas in case there are more victims who have yet to come forward.

If you or someone you know is a victim, you’re urged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-585-4208. Ask for Detective Elizabeth Grant, who will handle tips and statements from victims or people with information in regards to this case (No. 22-39905).

On the morning of May 28, 2022, a woman contact the KPD to report that she was raped at gunpoint in a parking lot on the 7100-block of w Clearwater Ave. She told Kennewick police investigators that she met Jones online and met in person, where he assaulted and took advantage of her.

Jones was located at his residence in Kennewick and brought into custody several days later. KPD investigators say they gathered substantial evidence that linked him to the violent sex crime.

