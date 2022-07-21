ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Police: Rape, assault victims step forward once suspect is arrested

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXUO0_0goIBpop00
Brandon L Jones (Image via Kennewick Police)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several more victims have stepped forward to claim they were violated by 26-year-old Brandon Jones, who was allegedly arrested for a violent rape in May of 2022. Now, Kennewick police investigators are extending their search to the Seattle and Portland metro areas, where Jones is believed to have ties.

According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department on July 21, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has formally charged Jones with several counts of Rape. Police say several more victims came forward after his initial arrest to inform the police that they were also violated by the suspect.

Kennewick investigators have reason to believe Jones frequents Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Beaverton. They aim to spread awareness in those metro areas in case there are more victims who have yet to come forward.

If you or someone you know is a victim, you’re urged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-585-4208. Ask for Detective Elizabeth Grant, who will handle tips and statements from victims or people with information in regards to this case (No. 22-39905).

On the morning of May 28, 2022, a woman contact the KPD to report that she was raped at gunpoint in a parking lot on the 7100-block of w Clearwater Ave. She told Kennewick police investigators that she met Jones online and met in person, where he assaulted and took advantage of her.

Jones was located at his residence in Kennewick and brought into custody several days later. KPD investigators say they gathered substantial evidence that linked him to the violent sex crime.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

Comments / 9

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after carjacking, standoff, shots fired at officers in Bremerton

A man is in custody after a carjacking and a standoff with law enforcement officials in Bremerton on Sunday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident stemmed from an earlier pursuit of a suspected armed robber. That pursuit ended in a stop at Austin Drive, where the man shot at Bremerton police officers with a rifle.
BREMERTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two men stabbed outside bar in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after two men were reportedly stabbed during a fight outside of a bar on Saturday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Just before 11:40 p.m., police responded to reports of several people fighting in the parking lot of the Longhorn Saloon on...
ARLINGTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

Police respond to shooting near Northgate North Mall, 1 critically injured

SEATTLE - Police responded to a shooting that left one victim injured near the Northgate North Mall on Sunday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting near the corner of NE Northgate Way and 5th Ave. NE at 3:23 p.m. When police arrived, one victim was found with a gunshot wound in the chest.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Two stabbed outside bar in Arlington, one person in custody

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police say one person is in custody after they reportedly stabbed two people in a fight outside a bar Saturday night. Officers responded to the Longhorn Saloon on Smokey Point Blvd just before midnight for reports of a fight. When police arrived, they found two men with apparent stab wounds.
ARLINGTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime#Kpd
KIRO 7 Seattle

6 injured in collision involving Metro bus in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Six people were hospitalized after a crash involving a King County Metro bus in Bellevue early Saturday, according to the Bellevue Police Department. Just after midnight, a driver who police suspected was intoxicated was fleeing from officers near the intersection of Bel-Red Road Northeast and Northeast 24th Street.
BELLEVUE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

PPB: Man breaks into home, shot by resident in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot a few blocks away. They used a tourniquet on the arm of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Police arrest alleged street racing organizer

TACOMA, Wash. - A 19-year-old man suspected of organizing several street racing events in Pierce and King counties was arrested on Thursday night, police said. The Tacoma Police Department said its agency, along with members in the Kent and Algona police departments, and the Washington State Patrol conducted a joint arrest operation.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Crews extinguish homeless encampment fire in Des Moines, 1 injured

DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Des Moines early Sunday morning. According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire at around 6:40 a.m. Officials say at least one person was hurt, and was treated by fire crews and King County Medics.
DES MOINES, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy