Peacock's Vampire Academy Series Debuts Dramatic First Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con
By Dory Jackson
People
3 days ago
Peacock has a new series for fans to sink their teeth into. At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the NBC Universal-owned streamer unveiled the very first trailer for its upcoming Vampire Academy series. The show — which arrives eight years after the 2014 film of the same name, starring...
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con.
Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display.
The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.
Black Adam...
Just got a trailer for it's final season on AppleTV+. The Jason Momoa show has thrilled audiences from all over. Showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper unveiled the footage at San Diego Comic-Con. This clip sees him traversing the world for one final time. The eight-episode final season of See debuts with the first episode on Friday, August 26, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. People are excited to see what the Aquaman star has planned for Season 3 after the gorgeous sights of the first two salvos of episodes. It's almost been a year since Baba Voss defeated his brother Edo. After saying goodbye to his family and going to live alone in the forest, things have slowed down. But, a Trivantian scientist has developed a new form of sighted weaponry that threatens all of humanity. Voss has to return to protect his tribe from the incoming threat.
John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem right at home in the City of Love and Light. The newlyweds were photographed cozying up to each other Saturday. It was the same day they stepped out for a family outing in Paris, where they've been enjoying a getaway following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas last weekend.
Bruce Willis is enjoying a sweet father-daughter moment. On Friday, his wife Emma Heming Willis, shared a clip of the Golden Globe winner, 67, and their daughter Mabel Ray partaking in a friendly dance battle. Showing off their moves to a viral version of Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Mabel, 10,...
Jack Wagner is speaking out for the first time following his son Harrison's death at age 27. In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor, 62, shared a video expressing his thanks to fans who showed his family love after his son died last month. "Thank you all so much...
Click here to read the full article. Marvel creatives returned to Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday night to tease upcoming projects including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law—unveiling a final new trailer for the Tatiana Maslany series, slated to debut on Disney+ on August 17, which you can view above.
The trailer includes (literally) tons of Bruce Banner in Professor Hulk mode trying to teach his cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), how to channel her She-Hulk strength to be a superhero. But instead she decides to be a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans, who also includes her own green alter ego.
Comic-Con 2022: Deadline’s Full...
Ozzy Osbourne is looking forward to becoming a grandfather again!. During his appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday, the Black Sabbath rocker gushed over his daughter Kelly Osbourne's pregnancy while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. In May, Kelly, 37, announced she and her boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first child together.
On Saturday, Marvel debuted the first teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the smash-hit 2018 film, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero. A synopsis of the film states that the characters "must fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in...
She-Hulk is heading into the courtroom in the newest trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming series. The trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con, shows Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as a few of the show’s many guest actors like Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Mark Ruffalo. She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.
Uncle Si is still using the same recognizable Tupperware five years after his TV show ended. On Saturday, Silas Robertson was at a steakhouse in Oklahoma and asked to take a photograph with a fan who's a police officer, according to a Facebook post shared by the Drumright Police Department on Saturday.
James Caan's cause of death has been revealed. The actor died earlier this month due to heart problems, according to a death certificate for the star that was obtained by TMZ. Caan died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, the document states. The Godfather actor...
Click here to read the full article. Gas prices may be sky high, but that’s not stopping the debut of Batwheels, DC’s first animated Batman preschool series.
DC’s “Comics are Fun for Everyone” panel today at San Diego Comic-Con gave attendees a sneak peek teaser for the series. It introduced fans to the crime-fighting Batwheels team – Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (The Bat Truck).
Besides the teaser, Batwheels also announced a half-hour origin special on Batman Day, Saturday, Sept. 17. The origin show will exclusively bow on Cartoonito on HBO Max, and premiere later on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network....
From Hell's Kitchen to the Quantum Realm to Wakanda, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the first look at Marvel's Phase 5 and Phase 6 slate inside San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday, announcing a lineup of series and films that will span what Marvel is dubbing the Multiverse Saga. Touted titles included Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again and the two-part Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both releasing months apart in 2025, with Marvel setting release dates for new movies Blade, Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four reboot.
Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for Batwheels, the upcoming animated series geared towards preschool aged viewers. The trailer was released as part of DC Comic's "Comics are Fun for Everyone" panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday where it was also revealed that a half-hour special, Secret Origins of the Batwheels, is set to debut on September 17th — Batman Day — on Cartoonito on HBO Max and will debut later on Cartoonito on Cartoon. Network. You can check out the footage for yourself below.
Shawn Richter (R) and Lisa Lower cosplay Pride Mandalorians on July 22, 2022, Day 2 of Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI. Fans Christian Smith (L) and Victoria Chapman cosplay as Gandalf and Eurydice from Hades. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI. License photo | Permalink. A...
Dwayne Johnson went a few steps beyond merely teasing his long-awaited “Black Adam” movie at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. Ever the showman, Johnson brought a new traile r for the DC Comics superhero film and some flashy technology, lighting up the biggest room at the annual fan convention all while in costume. But he had another big reveal too: Johnson told the 6,000-some people in the audience that they could see “Black Adam” in IMAX for free with the help of the ticketing service Fandango.
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. His publicist Roger Neal said he died Monday morning in Indiana of natural causes. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement. In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.
Click here to read the full article. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed off its first official look at Marvel Studios’ huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his hero, Scott Lang, is at after the seismic events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”
“Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe,” Rudd told the cheering crowd. “Scott’s been busy at work–ish. With a little book....
