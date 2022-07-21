Maurice Fire Chief discuss challenges facing department

MAURICE, La. ( KLFY ) — The Town of Maurice is seeing a growth in population.

To keep up, the volunteer fire department wants to increase its manpower along with increase its resources to better serve the growing community.

Our Jasmine Dean spoke with Fire Chief David Landry about the challenges the department faces which he says includes manpower and money.

“We face different challenges to keep people’s insurance as low as possible. One of those is having to have certain equipment in certain places and one of the key factors we are facing right now is the need for a ladder truck.”

Landry says the department is looking at all possible solutions including fundraising.

“Mendoza Ford one of the businesses here in town has been a great help with us doing fundraisers and helping us raise money and getting equipment.”

Chief Landry encourages anyone who would like to be a volunteer to reach out to the department.

He said trainings are held on Monday nights.

