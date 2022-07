July is disability pride month and Glenwood Springs is celebrating with its first celebration on the July 26 anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “This is an opportunity for us to really highlight the community and show that we are here to support you,” said Kaleb Cook, therapeutic and recreation supervisor for Glenwood Springs. “We are here to hear your voices. And we’re here to make changes to make positive impacts to better support you within our community.”

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO