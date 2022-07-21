ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Big Boy steam engine's July 28 trip to Denver includes a stop in Greeley

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4Aje_0goI9Mh300

CHEYENNE – When the Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014 steam engine travels to Denver next Thursday, July 28, it will make a stop along the way in Greeley, Colorado.

This is according to the Union Pacific Steam Club, which just announced the historic train's schedule for the ceremonial trip, one that is sure to be closely watched by many rail and history buffs. Arrival in Greeley next Thursday is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., with departure 45 minutes later.

Comments / 2

Related
northfortynews

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Becomes Northern Colorado’s First Level I Trauma Center

Patients and Community Now have Access to the Highest Quality and Most Advanced Trauma Care North of Denver. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has designated UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) as a Level I Trauma Center, making it the first and only hospital in northern Colorado with the highest classification for adult trauma care.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Pacific#Colorado#Traffic
northfortynews

American Red Cross Responds to Back-to-Back Disasters in Northern Colorado

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming responded to multiple disasters in Northern Colorado recently. On Friday, July 15, alongside the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, volunteers quickly established an evacuation center to [...] This post American Red Cross Responds to Back-to-Back Disasters in Northern Colorado previously appeared on North Forty News.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Lack of Fireworks Enforcement Frustrates Denver Neighbors

The 4th of July weekend was a nightmare for Ashley Howlett who lives in the Skyland neighborhood of North Denver. Instead of enjoying warm summer weather outside with her dog, Bowie, she spent days unable to sleep, having to calm her dog, and listening to illegal fireworks that made her neighborhood sound like it was being bombed.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Vince Bzdek: 'This is Pearl Harbor for the Colorado River'

What if Pearl Harbor happened and we didn’t do anything about it?. For the Colorado River, Pearl Harbor is happening now, and Colorado, for one, is saying "Not my problem." A 22-year-long drought has dropped water levels in reservoirs along the lifeblood of the West to record lows, prompting the federal Bureau of Land Reclamation in June to demand an emergency plan for massive usage cutbacks from the seven states along the river.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Businesses along I-70 in Denver work to adapt to construction

DENVER — For a while now, the Colorado Department of Transportation has been working to improve Interstate 70 through Denver. While CDOT says they've made an effort to make sure people can still access businesses in Globeville, Elyria-Swansea and other neighborhoods along the interstate, some business owners say it's still been a struggle.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Iconic Big Boy 4014 locomotive coming to Denver

DENVER — The world's largest steam engine is heading out on a roundtrip tour between Wyoming and Colorado. Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne on Thursday, July 28 and will be on display Friday, July 29 in the Mile High City. Big Boy will...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Not as hot Sunday with chance for hail in t-storms

DENVER(CBS)- After another super hot day across Colorado Saturday with temperatures in the 90s and 100s afternoon thunderstorms and a passing cold front helped to cut the heat.The cold front pushed thru NE Colorado Saturday afternoon helping to lift a few of the thunderstorms early on. Some of those storms produced heavy rain across the Cameron Peak Burn Scar and Horsetooth Reservoir prompting a Flash Flood Warning. Sunday may start with a few light showers across the Denver metro area on Sunday morning.  The combination of the cooler air and monsoon moisture will help to get more slow moving thunderstorms over most of the state on Sunday.  Some of the storms over eastern parts of the state may be severe with the possibility of 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.High temperatures over northeastern Colorado and the Denver urban corridor will be in the 80s with 90s in the southeast and western slope. Mountain temperatures will cool into the 70s.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 dead, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Denver

Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Denver. It happened early Sunday morning at Santa Fe Drive and West Mississippi Avenue. Police said a truck was driving the wrong way down Santa Fe and crashed into an SUV. The driver and the passenger in the SUV were both killed. Three people were inside the truck and they are expected to survive. The driver of the truck is being held on tentative charges of vehicular homicide and assault.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado woman loses job after sharing salary on TikTok

State lawmakers have taken steps to help close the gender pay gap, but a Denver woman says she was penalized for her actions with the same intentions. Lexi Larson says she was fired after publicly sharing her salary on TikTok.  Larson, 25, has always been open about sharing her salary and budget on social media.  She's a woman in tech, a field dominated by men. When she scored a new job taking her from $70,000 per year to $90,000 per year, she was ecstatic. She shared the good news on TikTok. The video went viral.  "A lot of people commented saying,...
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy