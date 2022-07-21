Big Boy steam engine's July 28 trip to Denver includes a stop in Greeley

CHEYENNE – When the Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014 steam engine travels to Denver next Thursday, July 28, it will make a stop along the way in Greeley, Colorado.

This is according to the Union Pacific Steam Club, which just announced the historic train's schedule for the ceremonial trip, one that is sure to be closely watched by many rail and history buffs. Arrival in Greeley next Thursday is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., with departure 45 minutes later.