ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zeldin and Hochul exchange blows as race for NY governor heats up

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin exchanged blows Thursday as both candidates highlighted their general election attacks ahead of the Nov. 8 vote.

“[Hochul] refuses to admit that cashless bail is driving up crime and putting New York families in danger,” Zeldin charged in his first digital ad of the general election.

“Kathy Hochul says that we should be cutting out Alvin Bragg some slack that he just got there and he’s doing his job. I say to Kathy Hochul that she should fire Alvin Bragg today,” Zeldin says in the ad about the controversial Manhattan DA.

A governor can remove elected officials like a district attorney under a process laid out in the state constitution.

The Republican standard-bearer has emphasized an ongoing increase in violent crimes in the face of incessant attacks by the incumbent governor, who says his conservative record in Congress makes him too extreme for New Yorkers.

“Lee Zeldin just voted against keeping birth control legal in the United States. As long as I’m governor, I’ll always protect your right to reproductive care in New York. We can’t afford to go backward,” Hochul fired back in a tweet Thursday, referring to a US House vote earlier that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GseaO_0goI9HHQ00
GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin released his first digital ad for the general election attacking Gov. Kathy Hochul for being soft on crime.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmGJH_0goI9HHQ00
Zeldin called on Hochul to remove Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg from office.

Hochul, who replaced the disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo last August, has significant advantages over Zeldin in the gubernatorial race, including a seven-to-one fundraising advantage following their respective primary campaigns.

Zeldin has sought to gain momentum in recent days by assailing Hochul on a range of issues, including rising crime, inflation, state business given to a campaign contributor, and her use of state aircraft at taxpayer expense.

Hochul, meanwhile, has sought to leverage recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on gun control and abortion to her advantage.

“My message to anyone seeking abortion care: You are welcome in New York. We will always be a safe harbor for anybody whose reproductive rights are under attack,” she vowed via social media on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpChi_0goI9HHQ00
A statement from Hochul’s campaign said Zeldin is spreading a “dangerous lies, misinformation, and his far-right agenda.”

The governor also sought to recast an effort at GOP unity to her advantage by spoofing a Zeldin announcement showing campaign stops with former Republican primary foes Andrew Giuliani and Rob Astorino.

“’Big Lie’ Lee and his entourage of extremists kick off the statewide “MAGA Republican” Bus Tour, which will make stops across the state peddling dangerous lies, misinformation, and his far-right agenda,'” reads a press release from her campaign.

New York Republicans are aiming to win their first statewide election in two decades despite a two-to-one registration advantage favoring Democrats statewide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hfJe_0goI9HHQ00
Hochul responded to Zeldin’s ad by noting his vote against keeping birth control legal.

An ongoing controversy concerning a campaign contributor who received state business to provide rapid tests have given Zeldin another talking point against Hochul, who has vowed to make state government more accountable and transparent.

Hochul has denied $300,000 in contributions from a family tied to the company, Digital Gadgets, played any role in the business it received from the state.

“Another day, another pay to play scandal implicating Kathy Hochul; as if it wasn’t enough to give one of her top donors a $600+ MILLION no-bid contract, now another top donor is getting a $1.2 BILLION tax break. Hochul is a Pez dispenser of corruption. FIRE Hochul & Save NY!” Zeldin tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 13

Frank Wright
3d ago

Proof Cashless Bail doesn't work, the attempted murder on Zeldin by a criminal with a knife , released after doing it... Vote Different this could be your child next the criminal goes after...

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Governor#Democrats#Corruption#Democratic#Republican#New Yorkers#Us House
New York Culture

New York Imposes New Ban on Guns in Public Places after Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States recently struck down the state-imposed restrictions on carrying guns in a 6-3 vote, with Republican justices in the majority. New York's ban on having concealed firearms outside of the home is no longer applicable, and the same applies to Maryland's and other five states' ban on military-style assault rifles. This law was enacted in 2012 after the mass shooting of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The full text of the Supreme Court's ruling can be found here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy