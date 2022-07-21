ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

New candidates come forward for Nov. 8 election

By Tony Nuñez
pajaronian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSONVILLE—Five candidates have pulled papers to possibly run for Watsonville City Council in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, a key decision day that will see major turnover in South County leadership. Current Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker is running for reelection in District 7, which encompasses the east side...

pajaronian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Monte Sereno attempts 100% ADUs to satisfy state housing requirement

Monte Sereno is taking a unique approach to satisfy its state-mandated affordable housing development requirements. City council voted Thursday to put in place a 50% building permit reduction for residents who choose to build Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, over the next eight years to incentivize development and satisfy its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requirements.
MONTE SERENO, CA
padailypost.com

Hale quits Assembly race leaving Papan as the winner

Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale unexpectedly announced yesterday she is dropping out of the state Assembly race, saying she wants to protect her two daughters from attack ads. The move makes San Mateo City Councilwoman Diane Papan the next Assemblywoman, replacing Kevin Mullin. Hale was facing an uphill battle, having...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Plan for quarry near Gilroy draws Indigenous tribe's blowback

GILROY (KPIX) -- In southern Santa Clara County a battle is brewing over a plan to turn a Native American spiritual site into an open-pit sand and gravel mine.  On the map, an area just off Highway 101 south of Gilroy is called Sargent but the Native Americans who used to live there had a different name: Juristac. Now, just beyond the windswept hills by the highway, a land-holding company called Sargent Ranch Partners has proposed digging a sand and gravel quarry to supply base material for regional construction projects.  "As soon as we heard about that, our tribe spoke...
GILROY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Government
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Pajaro, CA
Press Banner

Boulder Creek Could Get $3.5M In Upgrades

Boulder Creek is now in line for $3.5 million that could be coming from more than 2,800 miles away—Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C.—for a couple key improvements to the historic lumber town’s infrastructure. On July 7, Congressional Representative Anna Eshoo announced $2 million for a new wastewater...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
pajaronian.com

Wharf to Wharf Race returns after two-year hiatus

CAPITOLA—The Wharf to Wharf Race is back in action this weekend in Santa Cruz County for the first time since 2019. On Sunday, participants will be able to gather around Beach and Cliff streets near the Santa Cruz Wharf for the 50th running of the event. The race is...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

‘We’re in a crisis’: South Bay doctors demand changes following suicide death of colleague

HEALTH CARE WORKERS are demanding county leaders address workplace issues following one death by suicide and another attempt by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center physicians. “We’re in a crisis,” Valley Physician Group chairman Stephen Harris told San José Spotlight. The union represents nearly 500 doctors at three public hospitals in Santa Clara County. “We have suffered mismanagement for a very long time. And now we’re at the point where the system collapses, and management is pretending it’s business as usual.”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Incorrectly painted lanes on street cause confusion in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A newly repaved and stripped street in Hollister is causing confusion for drivers and community members. The lanes along Ladd Lane were incorrectly drawn. “I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work, and I thought, Woah, this is the strangest thing...
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mayor#City Council#The Lone Current Council
thedesertreview.com

Salton Sea panel reveals 3 submissions passed fatal flaw analysis

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A new report revealed 3 of the 13 submissions on water importation into the Salton Sea passed the fatal flaw analysis and were presented by a review panel during their Zoom meeting on Wednesday, July 20. The Independent Review Panel evaluating proposals for water importation to...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Crews stop forward progress of brush fire in unincorporated Morgan Hill

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Crews in the South Bay were able to stop the forward progress of a brush fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill that threatened structures Sunday afternoon.The Santa Clara County Unit of Cal Fire first posted about the incident on its Twitter account at around 1:21 p.m. Sunday, saying that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill on the 600 block of Pratt Lane. Some structures were being threatened as firefighters made their aggressive initial attackAbout 20 minutes later, Cal Fire confirmed that firefighters were able stopped forward progress of the incident, called the Pratt Fire, at about one half an acre.   The threat to structures mitigated with some vehicles involved, Cal Fire said. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the fire and mop up.  
MORGAN HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSBW.com

Hundreds gathered for LGBTQ+ Pride event in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Rainbow-colored flags took the streets of Monterey on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride. The theme of this year's festivities: "Out & Proud: Reclaiming LGBTQ+ Visibility." The organizer's goal is to create an inclusive and accepting space for those in the queer community. "I think so often...
MONTEREY, CA
hoodline.com

New renderings revealed for huge portion of San Jose’s Berryessa BART Transit Village

We’re getting a new look at what will be coming to a large chunk of land surrounding BART’s Berryessa Station in San Jose as part of the Berryessa BART Transit Village. The village will consist of four separate districts, the Facchino District, the East District, the Lundy District, and the Flea Market Southside District. A massive development called Market Park will eventually go up in the Flea Market Southside District, which contains the site of the Berryessa Flea Market at 1590 Berryessa Road.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose State loses out on millions in student housing

San Jose State University is missing out on a sizable pot of state money for affordable housing. While 26 California universities received portions of a $1.4 billion affordable housing grant to build needed below-market housing for students, San Jose State University—with a homeless student population of 11.2% according to a spring 2021 SJSU basic needs survey—did not.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy