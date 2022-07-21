ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccines 'provide very little protection' against infection: Former HHS assistant secretary for health

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer HHS assistant secretary for health Admiral Brett Giroir admitted that COVID-19 vaccines "provide very little protection against getting infected with COVID" Thursday on "Your World." ADM. GIROIR: [Dr....

Ruiseart O'hEireamhoin
3d ago

🤣🤣.. People have been saying that, people that include Doctors and Nurses.. 🤣🤣.. When 1, 2, 3, 4, up to 5 shots are required within a 2 year period to keep from getting infected and a person can still get infected, something is wrong with the shot/serum.. About the only benefit from it is, that pharma is getting rich while people are still getting sick or suffering side effects..

Dan Feeney
3d ago

Can we be a little more honest about the vax. They do nothing to prevent covid but a lot to cause severe health issues and in some cases death. Vaccines need to be avoided like the plague

Deborah Parkins
3d ago

At last after they get the virus after being vaccinated and boosted they actually must tell the truth. The vaccine does not protect you from contracting or transmitting the virus....

