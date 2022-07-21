ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

15 year prison term handed to Rosemont man on drug charges

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rosemont, Illinois man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Marion County Court for possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine drug bust, woman sentenced to year in prison

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to a year in prison after a 2021 drug bust. Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Alexis DeGroot multiple counts – and said her son's drug selling was the initial subject of the investigation. A criminal complaint states the Racine County Metro Drug...
RACINE, WI
cwbchicago.com

A 12-time convicted shoplifter shoplifted 18 more times while on bail for shoplifting, prosecutors say

A North Side woman with 12 shoplifting convictions in her background shoplifted 18 more times in Chicago while on bail for a pending shoplifting case, prosecutors alleged Friday. Ingrid Campos, 43, told police she targeted TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores “because her belief was they had no security and a no-chase policy,” Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Burke said.
CHICAGO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man pleads guilty to forgery charge; other counts dropped

A 35-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to a forgery charge in connection with two unrelated charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest being dropped. Shane Littleton of South Hickory will be sentenced on September 6th. He admitted to signing and cashing...
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Rosemont, IL
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Marion County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IL
Centralia, IL
Crime & Safety
southernillinoisnow.com

Vandalia man pleads guilty to meth and weapons charges in federal court

A 45-year-old Vandalia man has entered a guilty plea in US District Court to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. Shane Hans faces up to 20 years imprisonment when sentenced on November 17th.
VANDALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police make an arrest in connection with April shooting

Centralia Police have made an arrest in an April 21st shooting in the 900 block of East Kell where a woman was shot in the face. 44-year-old Nathan Johnson of Saddler Street of Centralia was taken into custody with the assistance of the US Marshal’s office at a residence in the Belleville area. He has since been transferred back to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $1-million bond on a warrant issued earlier for attempted murder.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, July 23rd, 2022

A 26-year-old Wamac man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged home invasion, aggravated battery to a child, and criminal damage to property. Tyler Atchison of Janet Drive is being held in the Marion County Jail pending a decision on charges by the State’s Attorney. 26-year-old Lindell Troupe...
MARION COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Coleman
WEHT/WTVW

Armed civilian halts fleeing suspect after serious crash in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say two Good Samaritans helped an Indiana State Trooper take into custody a fleeing suspect overnight in Hammond. Saturday morning around 2 a.m., troopers were looking into a suspicious incident on I-80/94 EB. While investigating, police say a crash happened separate from the original dispatch.
HAMMOND, IN
WCIA

Man dead in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Mattoon Saturday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 1000 N and 700 E at approximately 5:08 p.m. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said reports indicated the driver of the car involved, Anakin L. Feuerborn of Mattoon, lost control and overcorrected. Feuerborn’s car subsequently flipped over and landed in a ditch.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Pana man sentenced for meth manufacture, fleeing officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Pana was sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of meth manufacture and fleeing officers. Christopher Grear, 48, was charged with Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in […]
PANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Prison#Convicted Felon#Methamphetamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
walls102.com

One person at large in Dekalb drug bust

DEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various drugs in Dekalb. According to the Dekalb Police Department, on July 14th, authorities executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in Dekalb. During the search warrant, police say they discovered over 10 pounds of purported cannabis, 84 pills of alleged ecstasy, four illegal firearms, $130,000, and 2.5 pints of purported promethazine. 33-year-old Sammi I. Oliver the third of Dekalb and 28-year-old Raynard I. Adams of Chicago was taken into custody. According to authorities, 39-year-old Shannon Atkins is at large. A $500,000 search warrant has been issued.
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy