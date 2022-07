A Gerald woman’s recent fishing trip to Port Hudson Lake in rural Franklin County ended with a sizable catch and a ticket from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Bonnie M. Blaue, 60, was fishing at the lake during the afternoon on March 9, 2022, when Todd Wright, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, asked to see the fish she had caught that day. One of the fish she caught was a 12-inch bass, which violates the state’s hunting and fishing codes.

