Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Western Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southwestern Maine...and southern New Hampshire. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Rockingham County through 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Salem, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Derry, Portsmouth, Hampton, Exeter, Salem, Brentwood, Greenland, Seabrook, Rye, Stratham, Newington, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Danville, East Kingston, Hampton Falls, Kensington, Plaistow and South Hampton. This includes the following highways Interstate 93 between mile markers 0 and 10. Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 0 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH ・ 1 HOUR AGO