MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama Linebacker, Henry To’oto’o was in Meridian on Sunday to speak at Northcrest Baptist Church with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. To’oto’o did mention that he was shocked to see so many Alabama fans in the crowd and was also shocked at how much Crimson he saw on his drive in. He joked that he thought he was going to walk into a room of maroon and white.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO