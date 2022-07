The public struggle over what to do with a substandard housing complex near Fair Park came to a head July 18 as the complex referred to as Reed Manor went up in flames. When the fire broke out late that night, a resident at the development on Meyers Street contacted Dallas attorney Mark Melton, who, with his wife Lauren, has been fighting unlawful evictions and seeking solutions with city leadership to address minimum property standards and rehouse the homeless.

