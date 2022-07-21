Former legislator Ann Rydalch passes away
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A former state legislator from Idaho Falls has also passed away this week.
Ann Rydalch died Tuesday at the age of 86.
She served as a State Senator between 1983 and 1990, and she was a State Representative between 2002 and 2008.
Most recently, she served as the Chair of Region 7 for the Republican Party.
She also worked at the Idaho National Laboratory for many years.
The post Former legislator Ann Rydalch passes away appeared first on Local News 8 .
Comments / 1