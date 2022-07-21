ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former legislator Ann Rydalch passes away

By News Team
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A former state legislator from Idaho Falls has also passed away this week.

Ann Rydalch died Tuesday at the age of 86.

She served as a State Senator between 1983 and 1990, and she was a State Representative between 2002 and 2008.

Most recently, she served as the Chair of Region 7 for the Republican Party.

She also worked at the Idaho National Laboratory for many years.

