(Astoria, Oregon) – Perhaps the only event shared by both the Oregon coast and Washington coast, the Great Columbia River Crossing 10K has set its date for October 9, and now is the time to reserve your spot. Organizers in Astoria say it's also the only opportunity each year to cross the longest continuous truss bridge in North America on foot. This year, the capacity is at 3,500 participants, but again there is a virtual option of the race as well.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO