August forecast: What to expect in Central Texas

By Haley Svadlenak
KXAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — This summer’s heat has been relentless, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like August will be any better. The August temperature and rain outlooks have been released by the Climate Prediction Center and NOAA. The results are unsurprising – it will likely be hotter and drier than usual here...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 9

gary
3d ago

Climate change is a joke. It’s climate rotation. The same climate has been happening since God created the earth along with everything else

Reply(1)
6
David J Anthony Sr.
3d ago

by the time August and September gets here it will be 280 degrees in the heat of the day

Reply(1)
7
 

