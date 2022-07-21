ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Black women share experiences of being in military

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN ANTONIO — This weekend, San Antonio is playing host to the National Association of Black Military Women, an organization dedicated to sharing the stories of black women in the military. On the second day of the NABMW's conference at the Westin Riverwalk 420 W Market Street, the...

