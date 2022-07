Long a staple on Second Avenue in Nashville, about five years ago Ichiban’s owner, Makoto Fujiwara, purchased the old Moose Lodge on Broad Street and moved the popular eatery to Murfreesboro. Its former home in Nashville had burned and the move was a new beginning. Then COVID-19 came along, followed by the current worker shortage, and Fujiwara made the decision to close on June 30, 2022 with no current plans to reopen.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO