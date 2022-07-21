FHP investigating deadly crash that killed 72-year-old man in Jacksonville

Florida Highway Patrol (WFTV.com News Staff)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old Macclenny man was killed in a crash in Jacksonville on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash is still under investigation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to an FHP report, the 72-year-old was traveling west in a pickup truck on State Road 200 while an SUV carrying three occupants was traveling north on U.S. 301.

Around 2:38 p.m. the man attempted to make a left turn in front of the SUV and the two vehicles collided as a result.

The pickup truck slid in to the southbound lane of U.S. 301 after the collision. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

One of the passengers in the SUV had minor injuries from the crash. The driver and the other passenger were uninjured.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]