A Florida school board candidate sparked outrage after saying doctors who treat trans children should be 'hanging from the nearest tree'

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Transgender flag. Getty Images
  • A school board candidate in Florida suggested doctors who help trans kids should be hanged.
  • Alisabeth Janai Lancaster made the comments during a conservative candidate forum this week.
  • Lancaster's comments drew national condemnation from trans groups and fellow politicians.

A conservative school board candidate in Florida made national headlines this week after she publicly asserted that doctors who help treat transgender children should be lynched.

Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, who is running for a seat on the Santa Rosa County School Board, made the comments during a Monday political forum for conservative-leaning candidates in the county, according to The Pensacola News Journal.

"These doctors that are going along with mutilating these children and prescribing hormone blockers to these kids, in my opinion, they should be hanging from the nearest tree," Lancaster said as the room applauded.

Lancaster did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The local candidate's comments sparked outcry outside of Florida this week after a video shared on social media by Twitter user Alejandra Caraballo went viral.

A different video of Lancaster's speech was first shared by the Gulf Coast Patriots, which organized Monday's "Closing Arguments" forum near Pensacola, The News Journal reported, but the account removed the clip following media attention.

Candidates at the Monday event were given five minutes to introduce themselves and discuss their positions, according to the newspaper. During her speech, Lancaster highlighted her Christian values and said she would like to see prayer reinstated over moments of silence.

"Our country was founded on Judeo-Christian values and beliefs that I believe should be respected and encouraged," the self-identified grandmother said.

Lancaster cited the "welfare and protection" of students as her primary reason for running and said children should not be "burdened with a woke agenda." She also railed against critical race theory.

Lancaster's comments drew condemnation from her opponent Carol Boston.

"A statement advocating a violent act such as lynching is abhorrent and alarming," Boston told The News Journal. "It is un-American to call for the murder of Americans that disagree with us."

Although school board races are nonpartisan, the Santa Rosa County Republican Party previously endorsed Lancaster as a preferred candidate in the race, the newspaper reported. A representative for the party did not immediately respond to Insider's inquiry into whether the organization would continue to support Lancaster following her violent comments.

Once hyper-local organizations, school boards have recently become political battlegrounds as Republicans zero in on education as the next site of an ideological war. Earlier this year, Florida passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill — which critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" legislation — banning discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in primary classrooms.

Tony Ritter
3d ago

I miss when kids were just kids and these gross grownups would just stop pushing sexual identity on them. it's hard enough to be a kid in the first place with out all the insanity being pushed on them.

Jax Hunter
3d ago

Kids don't possess the needed development to make such choices. It's a decision that requires a mature mind. They cant consent because they don't yet understand the gravity of the decision, nor do they really understand what sensuality is... nor should they.

mamasauras
2d ago

I was a big time tom-boy growing up. climbing trees, riding my bike with basketball shorts and a t-shirt, jumping off houses, playing in dirt, and playing football with my guy cousins. I did everything possible to play football with the guys. I grew out of that tom-boy phase because my parents let me be. still will knock someone down if they asked me to play football but that's just my natural sense competitiveness.

Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
SOCIETY
Tracey Folly

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
The Independent

Voices: ‘We Will Adopt Your Baby’? No thanks – I wouldn’t want any child of mine to grow up with your views

Of all the grotesque, frothy-mouthed, holier-than-thou pontificating over the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to remove the rights of women in the US to have an abortion, the very worst has to be those signs which read: WE WILL ADOPT YOUR BABY.I winced, physically winced when I saw them – snapped and posted on Twitter as part of crowd footage of pro-choice vs “pro-life” (anti-abortion) rallies in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade."We Will Adopt Your Baby" but hundreds of thousands of kids could use families in the US right now, why haven't you done it already?...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
