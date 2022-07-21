ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

WCA North Boys Basketball Practice

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wyoming Coaches Association all-star games will be on Saturday the Erickson Gym at Casper College and the North boys basketball squad plans to...

wyopreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

WCA All-Star Girls Basketball Postgame Remarks

The Wyoming Coaches Association Girls Basketball All-Star game on Saturday in Casper had some momentum shifts but the South after a good start held off a North rally to win 53-45. These basketball games are usually fast paced with very few fouls called, so individual skills can stand-out. The players enjoyed the week competing with high caliber players and making new friends.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

PhotoFest! WCA Girls Basketball All-Star Game

The Wyoming Coaches Association Girls Basketball All-Star game was back and forth affair but the South held off the North 53-45 on Saturday afternoon at Casper College. The South got off to a great start but the North surged back into the only to see the South surge to the finish line. The South was led in scoring by Reece Halley of Torrington with 12 with Cokeville's Emmie Barnes chipping in 11. Logann Alvar of Kelly Walsh paced the North with a dozen and Emma Patik of Natrona had 9.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

WCA All-Star Volleyball Post-Match Remarks

The Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games were held on Saturday at Casper College and the volleyball match lived up to it's billing. The South won the first set 25-21, then the North won the next 2, 25-19 and 25-18 only to watch the South win the last 2 sets 25-19 and 15-12.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

WCA All-Star Week Wraps Up in Casper

The Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games were held on Saturday night with a couple of compelling match-ups and one that was one sided. The volleyball match featured 3 players who were Milward Simpson Award finalists, Jordan Stoddard of Southeast, Brice Hansen of Lyman and Demi Stauffenberg of Lander ( Stoddard won the award by the way, given the state's female outstanding athlete of the year) The Souith prevailed in the first set 25-21with the North rebounded to win sets 2 and 3, 25-19 and 25-19. The South took set 4 25-19 and the South won the 5th and deciding sets 15-12.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Basketball
City
Upton, WY
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
City
Sheridan, WY
Casper, WY
Education
City
Dubois, WY
Casper, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming College Basketball
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Sports
WyoPreps

Casper Oilers Insight With Manager Kalen Hill [VIDEOS]

The Casper Oilers have endured an up and down season in 2022, but that's not surprising according to manager Kalen Hill. Casper had a very veteran team in 2021. They lost several players off of that team and entering the 2022 season, coach Hill knew they would face a learning curve.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
554
Followers
2K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy