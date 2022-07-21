ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OAN officially dropped by Verizon, its last major carrier

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Verizon is set to drop the right-wing One America News Network (OAN) from its channel lineup after the network and company failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Verizon said in a statement to The Hill that it will no longer have the rights to OAN after July 31, and the network will be removed from the television lineup.

“Our negotiation with OAN has been a typical, business as usual carriage negotiation like those that routinely happen between content distributors and content providers,” the statement reads.

Verizon said that the negotiations were based on economic considerations and that OAN did not agree to “fair terms.”

“Our company has long advocated for providing customers with the ability to choose what content they want to watch, and our Fios TV platform offers a wide and diverse choice of programming options, including a la carte options, that strive to meet our millions of customers’ various content needs and preferences,” Verizon said.

The development is a blow to OAN after DirecTV declined to renew its contract with the network in January. Verizon remained its largest distributor after the DirecTV contract expired, but OAN will now be left with more minor carriers.

OAN is also facing a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over claims made on the network that the company’s voting machines were manipulated to support President Biden over former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

OAN did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

