Laredo Mayor reacts to allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is facing a serious drought and the main and only natural source of water, the Rio Grande, is also showing critical low water levels. Council members approved on Monday, July 18, a water conservation plan which currently puts the city in a voluntary water conservation stage. However, one councilmember is proposing speeding up the process and applying water restrictions as soon as possible. Councilmember for District 4, Alberto Torres, said, “I’ve recommended that maybe we escalate and that we are proactive rather than reactive in maybe moving one stage above the stage we really find ourselves in order to avoid any type of interruption in service, to avoid any type of restriction of days of when you can water your lawn, when you can wash your vehicle, or when is it that you can really use water throughout the day.”

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO