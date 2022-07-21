ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo Mayor reacts to allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment

By Brenda Camacho
kgns.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A top elected official is reacting to accusations of a toxic work environment at city hall. During Monday, July 18′s city council meeting, an employee with the city of Laredo’s Human Resources Department called the environment...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 3

Nicolas Garcia
3d ago

thank you for telling us something that is not new in laredo, you obviously are a good employee and not a team player, you know you just signed your termination papers

Reply(1)
2
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy