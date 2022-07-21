John Fetterman Wants to Induct Senate Opponent Dr. Oz Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

PA Supreme Court Rules In Favor of Philly Officer, Places Egg on Krasner’s Face. Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by breaking some local news, telling that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled in favor of former Philadelphia Police Officer Ryan Pownall before his upcoming trial for the murder of Daniel Jones, a black man who was fleeing from police when he was killed. According to the decision, the prosecutor challenged a likely defense shooting permitted under PA state law justifying the use of deadly force. Dom spends a majority of the first half hour discussing the case and taking calls, then introduces the side question, asking listeners for people throughout history who displayed ‘guts.’

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO