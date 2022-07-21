ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

John Fetterman Wants to Induct Senate Opponent Dr. Oz Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Not even a stroke can keep a good troll from doing his thing. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and the Democratic nominee for the state’s open Senate seat, announced Thursday that he would be launching a petition...

