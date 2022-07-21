ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Man sentenced to life in prison for New Bedford murder

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1aoE_0goI1UDx00

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of shooting and killing another man back in 2018.

Alexis Silva, 39, was convicted by a jury of several charges including second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Reynaldo Pena, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

He was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible to seek parole after 20 years.

The shooting took place just after 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2018. The DA’s office says Pena was driving on Malden Street until he found himself blocked by Silva’s car and another vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PD88H_0goI1UDx00
Reynaldo Pena

After Pena honked, the second vehicle got out of the way.

Prosecutors said Silva was angered by Pena honking and rapidly driving through, so he followed him to where he parked in the area of Shawmut Avenue and opened fire as Pena got out of his car.

Police responded and found Pena lying in the street. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Silva was identified through surveillance video, but he was on the run for several months before he surrendered to police in March 2019.

“This was a senseless killing over a minor motor vehicle confrontation. However, it is no surprise that the defendant responded in the way he did as he has a history of committing firearm offenses and violent crimes,” Quinn said in a statement. “I am pleased the jury held him accountable for murdering the victim and I hope the victim’s family is satisfied that justice was done in this case.”

In addition to the murder charge, Silva was also found guilty of assault and battery via discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island labor leader arrested, charged with DUI

At 12:07 a.m., Sunday, July 17, Rhode Island State Troopers arrested Michael F. Sabitoni, 55, of 22 Peppermint Lane, Johnston, for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs (first offense, BAC unknown) and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test, according to Rhode Island State Police. The...
JOHNSTON, RI
liveboston617.org

RECORDS AND MUGSHOT RELEASED: Suspect With Loaded Firearm Last Month is Repeat Offender and Possible Murder

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bristol County, MA
Bristol County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
newstalknewengland.com

Kelly Lavoie, Of Woonsocket, Rhode Island Was Arrested On A Drug Charge

On Sunday at 2:37 PM, Rhode Island State Police arrested Kelly Lavoie, age 40, of 63 Mill Street Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Lavoie was arrested on an Affidavit and Arrest Warrant on the charge of Possession of Schedule I-V Controlled Substance under 10 grams, originating out of the Narragansett Police Department.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Stobie case dismissed in Falmouth

Judge Dominic Paratore dismissed the operating under the influence (OUI) case of a former Oak Bluffs police officer at Falmouth District Court on Monday morning. Noah Stobie was arraigned in Edgartown District Court in September, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation. Stobie resigned from the Oak Bluffs Police Department after he was charged.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Police Offer ‘Cooling Station’ to Overheated Criminals

The Dartmouth Police Department has once again used its trademark humor on social media to respond to critics of a previous post that some found offensive. Earlier this week, the Dartmouth Police posted to the department Facebook page a surveillance photo of a shirtless man who had allegedly stolen groceries from a local store. In typical DPD fashion, the post used humor to draw attention to their search for the suspect, making references to him “losing his job as a male model” and offering to buy him a t-shirt if he turns himself in.
DARTMOUTH, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Teenage Males in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 8:36 PM on Saturday July 23, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two teens on firearm-related charges during an investigation in the area of 337 Harvard Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a group of teens gathered near the rear alley of the building directly underneath a clearly posted No Loitering sign. When the officers approached to speak to the group, they observed the outline of a handgun inside the shorts pocket of one of the individuals, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Fall River. Officers performed a pat frisk of the suspect, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun. As the officers were placing the suspect in custody, they observed that another teenager on scene, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Taunton, appeared to be concealing an unknown object on the left side of his waistband. The male was seated on the hood of a parked car with his left leg drawn close to his chest and his left arm pinned against his side. The officers also observed that the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt despite the recent heat wave in Boston. When the officers went to perform a pat frisk, they immediately recovered a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory XD-45 ACP handgun from the left side of the suspect's waistband. The second suspect was then placed in custody without incident. The remaining parties on scene were identified and released forthwith.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Silva
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted on charges that he stabbed Brockton man to death

A Massachusetts man has been convicted on charges that he stabbed a Brockton man to death, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. After an eight-day trial, a jury deliberated for over six hours before finding Cody Urban, 25, of South Boston, guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Samuel Rutledge.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Prison#Violent Crime#St Luke S Hospital
newstalknewengland.com

Kenneth Medina Of Warwick Arrested On A Bench Warrant

On Sunday morning at 2:45 AM, Rhode Island State Police arrested Kenneth Medina, 24, of 101 Harrington Avenue, Warwick, Rhode Island. Medina was arrested on a Superior Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Disposition on the original charge of Passing of Counterfeit Certificates, Bills, or Notes, originating out of the East Providence Police Department.
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Two Separate Providence Shootings-One Dead, One Hospitalized

Providence Police have said little and have made no arrests in two weekend shootings. In one, a 15 year old boy on Wallace Avenue was shot and killed. The victim found shot in a driveway. “Last night, Providence experienced a tragic loss when a teenage boy was shot and killed,”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 30, serving life sentence for New Bedford murder gets conviction appeal denied

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 30-year-old man convicted of a New Bedford murder got his conviction appeal denied on Wednesday. Darius Gamboa, of Wareham, was found guilty of fatally shooting 31-year-old Julio Barbosa outside of a convenience store in 2012. According to court documents, a store clerk witnessed...
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man accused of murdering one New York Police officer, injuring another

Fall River, MA/Rochester, NY – A Fall River man is being accused of firing on two police officers in an ambush style assault on Thursday, killing one of them. According to Rochester Police Chief David Smith, Officer Anthony Mazurkiewic, a 25-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on Buman Street in Rochester. Officer Mazurkiewic and his partner, Officer Sino Sens were attacked in an ambush. According to NBC Rochester, 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers, of Fall River, walked behind the police vehicle and fired 17 times. One bullet also grazed a 15-year-old girl.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston police captain cleared of most charges

A BOSTON POLICE captain who was on paid leave for 2½ years for violating the rules of conduct returned to work earlier this year and then scored a major victory in June when a hearing officer dismissed most of the violations against him and he received just an oral reprimand for the remaining transgressions.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy