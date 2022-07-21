Man sentenced to life in prison for New Bedford murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of shooting and killing another man back in 2018.

Alexis Silva, 39, was convicted by a jury of several charges including second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Reynaldo Pena, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

He was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible to seek parole after 20 years.

The shooting took place just after 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2018. The DA’s office says Pena was driving on Malden Street until he found himself blocked by Silva’s car and another vehicle.

Reynaldo Pena

After Pena honked, the second vehicle got out of the way.

Prosecutors said Silva was angered by Pena honking and rapidly driving through, so he followed him to where he parked in the area of Shawmut Avenue and opened fire as Pena got out of his car.

Police responded and found Pena lying in the street. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Silva was identified through surveillance video, but he was on the run for several months before he surrendered to police in March 2019.

“This was a senseless killing over a minor motor vehicle confrontation. However, it is no surprise that the defendant responded in the way he did as he has a history of committing firearm offenses and violent crimes,” Quinn said in a statement. “I am pleased the jury held him accountable for murdering the victim and I hope the victim’s family is satisfied that justice was done in this case.”

In addition to the murder charge, Silva was also found guilty of assault and battery via discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.