Inflation could spark rent increases
Come Aug. 1, people across California could see a rent increase, and inflation is partly to blame.
Landlords will be allowed to increase rent by a maximum of 10%.
A few years ago, a state law offered protection to tenants by limiting yearly rent increases to 5% plus an inflationary figure up to a total of 10%. Now, because inflation is so high, many landlords will meet requirements to raise rent to that limit.
Kimberly Cheng and Mary Beth McDade report for the KTLA 5 News on July 21, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
