ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inflation could spark rent increases

By Mary Beth McDade, Kimberly Cheng
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrV4M_0goI1TLE00

Come Aug. 1, people across California could see a rent increase, and inflation is partly to blame.

Landlords will be allowed to increase rent by a maximum of 10%.

A few years ago, a state law offered protection to tenants by limiting yearly rent increases to 5% plus an inflationary figure up to a total of 10%. Now, because inflation is so high, many landlords will meet requirements to raise rent to that limit.

Kimberly Cheng and Mary Beth McDade report for the KTLA 5 News on July 21, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

With NFL+, are we finally near peak streaming?

Add the National Football League to content providers hoping you’ll shell out more cash for another streaming service with “plus” in the name. NFL+ debuted Monday for $4.99 monthly and $39.99 a year. A subscription gets you out-of-market preseason games. You’ll also get streaming access to local...
NFL
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: State-Sponsored Stimulus Checks to Help Combat Inflation

Stimulus may only be a Band-Aid, but every little bit helps. Globally, inflation stands at 7.9% year over year. At least 10 states are providing stimulus of some sort. Given the high cost of just about everything, it can be tough to remember that the entire world currently suffers from inflation. According to Barron's, the median global inflation is now 7.9% year over year. And while we know that inflation (and even recessions) are a normal part of the economic cycle, that knowledge makes it no easier to pay for groceries, gasoline, or housing.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
CNBC

These are America’s 10 cheapest states to live in as inflation surges

Inflation is almost impossible to escape nowadays, but some states are more affordable than others. Working families are looking to live in places where they get more for their dollar. CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study ranks the states based on an index of prices for a broad...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Rent#The Ktla 5 News#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

More American workers are taking on second jobs as inflation rages

With U.S. inflation racing ahead worker wages, a growing number of Americans are taking on second jobs to make ends meet. Many people have already reined in spending where they can, while others have tapped their pandemic savings to cover the rising cost of food, gas, rent and other necessities. Yet the highest inflation in 40 years is weighing heavily on millions of households. Three-quarters of middle-income Americans say they don't earn enough to pay for the cost of living, according to a recent survey.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Washington Examiner

Inflation causing cost of living concerns for 58% of workers: Poll

Nearly 6 in 10 adults are concerned about their paychecks being able to support themselves or their families as inflation causes the cost of living to climb. A majority of workers , 58%, said they are concerned about their paycheck supporting their costs, according to a poll from the American Staffing Association.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Man, 38, found dead in High Desert Detention Center 2 days after arrest

An investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found dead in the High Desert Detention Center two days after being arrested. The discovery came as a deputy and a nurse were conducting morning medical checks at the Adelanto facility around 8:55 a.m., according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. […]
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Victorville road rage incident: Officials

A 22-year-old man died after an apparent road rage incident in Victorville on Sunday, police said. Deputies responded to an assault with a weapon call in the area of Bear Valley Road and Mall Boulevard just before 3 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release. They found 22-year-old Brock Moore […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy