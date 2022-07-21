Inflation could spark rent increases

Come Aug. 1, people across California could see a rent increase, and inflation is partly to blame.

Landlords will be allowed to increase rent by a maximum of 10%.

A few years ago, a state law offered protection to tenants by limiting yearly rent increases to 5% plus an inflationary figure up to a total of 10%. Now, because inflation is so high, many landlords will meet requirements to raise rent to that limit.

Kimberly Cheng and Mary Beth McDade report for the KTLA 5 News on July 21, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.