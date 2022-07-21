Pre-Register for Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall is celebrating 50 years of service on July 30. The restaurant will be serving $0.59 chicken sandwiches, honoring the same price of the sandwiches when the location first opened in 1972. Customers can pick up the sandwiches from 10 a.m. to...
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Obtaining your child’s birth certificate for back to school registration has never been easier. The City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office offers a way to skip the line and get online. For more information, please visit the Vital Statistics website at mylubbock.us/birthanddeath. Order...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock gets its first CBD Bakery called Texas Sweet Box. Texas Sweet Box will offer CBD and Hemp infused treats and drinks as its been in works for several years. Samantha Beach, Owner of Texas Sweet Box, said she has personally experienced CBD and Hemp after going through open heart surgery as […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Amerigroup will host National Night Out at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter on August 2, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street. National Night Out is a community building...
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Yoga in the Plaza at Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza. Saturday, July 23 and Saturday, July 30. 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Develop your mind, body and...
LUBBOCK, Texas—LYLAS “Love You Like A Sister” forever permanent jewelry’s concept is to have something as strong as the bond you share with your loved ones. They offer a variety of silver and gold pieces to choose from. For more information, visit the website.
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from MADD in Lubbock:. Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) in Lubbock will host its Walk Like MADD® fundraiser. Victims, survivors and supporters will line up for this non-competitive 5K walk to remember lost loved ones, inspire...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a hot weekend, yet again. But at least it wasn’t as hot as earlier this week, Sunday’s high was 97. Typical high this time of year is 94. It’ll be just about a repeat on Monday, relatively warm in the morning...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Every April, the City of Lubbock implements water restrictions to conserve water. So far this year, around 800 warnings and just under 10 citations have been given to residents. In the last 15 to 20 years, the city has gone from using 85 million gallons of water a day to 54 million […]
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Facebook post by the Corpus Christi Crónica/ Eric Tunchez went viral after it encouraged residents to cover their AC units with an umbrella to help save on costs. But several HVAC professionals have been skeptical over the advice. “It’s like the worst possible thing...
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lubbock, TX?. Famous for being the motherland of the Lengendary Buddy Holly, Lubbock is located in the northwestern side of Texas, United States. Lubbock is the eleventh largest city in Texas, with a population of nearly three hundred...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many viewers in West Texas have reached out to KCBD to find out about the line of lights in the sky. The “train” of lights are not aliens, but rather SpaceX satellites. This happened in April 2021, and again on Friday night. They are...
Magnet fishing has become pretty popular in the Lubbock area. If you aren't familiar with it, it's when you throw a magnet tied to a rope in the lake and then drag it back in and see what you come up with. Bumpers, old car parts, cutlery... you might even find a murder weapon disposed of years ago and help solve a crime. You never quite know what's down there.
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University‘s Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DDEI) will host its annual Back to School Fiesta from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday (July 30). The event will take place in the Commuter West parking lot west of the United Supermarkets Arena, behind the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center, at 1540 Indiana Avenue. No registration is required.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Faustino Garcia, 34, of Roswell, New Mexico died Thursday at University Medical Center in Lubbock as a result of a crash he was in a week prior. According to a Texas DPS crash report, Garcia was headed southbound on State Highway 214, south of Denver City.
Just about every weekend in Lubbock you can drive around the city and see garage sales happening. Let's be honest, people have a lot of junk... sorry, old treasures, that eventually they want to get rid of but also make a little money back. While some may turn to Facebook...
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. Upcycled Books: Tiki House Part...
There are so many amazing dogs in need of their forever home in Lubbock. Just at the Lubbock Animal Shelter alone, they've brought in 106 animals in the past 5 days and only had 57 adoptions, fosters or reclaims within that same timeframe. They have hundreds of animals in their...
A Lubbock resident discovered this beautiful male husky around Detroit and Amherst in North Lubbock several days ago. His fur was matted and he looked skinny but it was clear that he wasn't just a stray. He was wearing a blue collar when he was found and is said to be a "very good boy."
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In July, pharmacies across The United Family in Texas and New Mexico began to stock the low-cost Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test kits behind counters. While a package typically costs around $12, the test kits are frequently free through most insurance providers. In addition...
Comments / 0