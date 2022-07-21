Pre-Register for Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing

Magnet fishing has become pretty popular in the Lubbock area. If you aren't familiar with it, it's when you throw a magnet tied to a rope in the lake and then drag it back in and see what you come up with. Bumpers, old car parts, cutlery... you might even find a murder weapon disposed of years ago and help solve a crime. You never quite know what's down there.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO