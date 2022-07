A 29-year-old man defending a friend who got into a fight in a Manhattan park was bashed over the head with a bottle — and then stabbed to death with the broken glass, police said Monday. Ricardo Sanchez was playing soccer in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights when he saw a friend of his caught up in a confrontation with a group of men nearby and ran over to help about 3:50 p.m. ...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO