Former URI star Dowtin excited for latest NBA opportunity

(WPRI) – Following an impressive Summer League showing with the Toronto Raptors, former URI guard Jeff Dowtin signed a two-way NBA contract with the organization.

He spoke 1-on-1 with 12Sports about his latest opportunity at the game’s highest level, what type of role he hopes to carve out for himself and the return of his summer hoops camp in Rhode Island which begins July 25. Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.