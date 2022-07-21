ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Crumbl Cookies, CAVA Mediterranean to open first Montgomery stores

By WSFA 12 News Staff
WSFA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two new businesses will soon open their first locations in the Montgomery area. Crumbl Cookies and CAVA Mediterranean will be adding new tastes to the Zelda...

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

 

thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENINGS: CAVA + Crumbl Cookies coming to Montgomery in Fall 2023

This article was written by Lily Plowden. Two new businesses are coming to Montgomery this fall: CAVA and Crumbl Cookies. Learn more here. The new businesses will be located in Montgomery’s Zelda Place shopping center and it will be the first location in Montgomery for both of them. Crumbl Cookies already has locations in Vestavia Hills, Huntsville, Madison and Auburn, while CAVA has a location in Madison in the works. They have become known for their rotating weekly flavors and open kitchen, which allows customers to observe the cookies being made.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

State commissioner encourages more people to buy local

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Curb Market along with other farmer’s markets across Alabama hosted “Sweet Grown Alabama” on Saturday, July 23 to connect growers to their community. Rick Pate, Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said buying local is important because it brings more money...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

FBC Montgomery returns to Main Sanctuary after nearly 300 days

After nearly 300 days First Baptist Church in Montgomery returned to having services in their main sanctuary. In November of 2021, the church was attacked by an arsonist who set fire to multiple area’s of the church. For the next three weeks the church plans to have one service...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Business owners call for entertainment district to be redrawn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A proposal to redraw the downtown Montgomery entertainment district is expected to be brought before city council. Entertainment districts allow people to walk around outside of businesses with an alcoholic beverage in their hand. Bob McGough, president of the Hilltop Howlers, is proposing the district expand...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Hundreds of Montgomery-area students provided free school supplies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The crowd first started to gather Saturday around 11 a.m. at Alabama State University. In a matter of minutes, about 230 people walked away with backpacks. It was a part of the ASU student government association’s back-to-school giveaway, in collaboration with Universal Connection. Bags contained pencils,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

More beams falling at Hotel Talisi

Hotel Talisi is closer to coming down. City officials were already working on a scope of work to allow contractors to bid to take down the structure in downtown Tallassee. At Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Sarah Hill said fire Chief Eric Jones called to inform her more beams and woodwork had fallen in the structure.
TALLASSEE, AL
luvernejournal.com

Pet of the Week-Bella

“Don’t let my gray hair fool ya’. I know how to have a good time-playing chase with small humans is awesome fun and I love to let my hair down and go on a ride with my family. I try to get behind the wheel so I can help drive, but Mom and Dad just won’t let me steer. They do let me hang my head out the window, and let me tell you, cruising around feeling the breeze blow through my fur is where it’s at! I may be an oldie, but I am a goodie! My favorite treat is Vienna sausages. My Mommy and Daddy are always saying ‘Bella you are a drama queen,’ but they should know by now that my refined palette can only handle soft and moist steak flavored Purina, and that it is always my way or no way.”
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Editorial: Like it or not, summer's almost over in Auburn-Opelika

Summer’s technically just getting started – we passed the one-third mark this week – but you can just about stick a fork in it here in Lee County. While we can expect another couple of months of soaring temperatures, Friday night’s Cheers on the Corner, during which foot traffic and activity flooded Toomer’s Corner, served as a reminder that downtown Auburn and the entire community is about to wake up after a not-so-long summer’s nap.
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Birthday Parade for 99-year-old Montgomery Resident

A beloved member of the community had her birthday celebrated in a special way. Montgomery resident Hazel McCain celebrated her 99th birthday Friday morning. The Pilgrim Rest Senior Center put together a birthday parade for Mrs. McCain to celebrate a big milestone for her and for the community to come out and show her some love.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tracking a typical summer weather pattern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday is looking like a carbon copy of Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 90s. The humid factor will remain high. Showers and storms will be widely isolated across the area, mainly during the afternoon hours. Lows will hover in the 70s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
lakemagazine.life

An Eye on Lake Martin's Future

Alabama State Rep. Ed Oliver (Dist. 81) addressed development issues at the Lake Martin Homeowners and Boat Owners Association annual meeting, held at First Baptist Church in Dadeville on June 11. Increased growth over recent years, especially after people flocked to the lake during the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised questions about infrastructure and lifestyle, as well as traffic patterns and boating laws.
DADEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for stuffing perfumes down pants at Destin Ulta, deputies say

DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Okaloosa County Sherriff deputies were called to the Ulta Beauty store in Destin Tuesday for a theft in progress. OCSO said 29-year-old Dontavious Wyckoff and Deboriah Scott, 35, from Montgomery, Alabama allegedly stole merchandise from the business on Emerald Coast Parkway. According to OCSO, July 19 surveillance footage showed the two stuffing perfume bottles don’t their pants in the store.
DESTIN, FL
WSFA

1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting. Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone having been shot. Police and fire medics found a man in life-threatening condition, but the unnamed victim died on the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
BET

The Tuskegee Experiment 50 Years Later: Uncovering the Buried Truth

Macon County, Ala., bears a history that seems to run parallel with that of the United States itself. On the one hand it is where in 1881, Booker T. Washington chose to establish what is now the Tuskegee University, educating thousands of future Black leaders and preparing them for economic independence.
MACON COUNTY, AL

