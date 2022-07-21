ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine County, IA

Increasing ingredient costs weigh on Muscatine County Fair vendors

 3 days ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The Muscatine County Fair is returning for its 2022 event, but many vendors are forced to adjust their operations this year as inflation increases ingredient prices. Owner of Jada's Concessions, Jada Smith, said she had to raise her menu prices to make up for...

