Increasing ingredient costs weigh on Muscatine County Fair vendors

Architectural historians have firmly placed the Gordon-Van Tine Company of Davenport, Iowa among the leaders of the mail-order “kit-house” business of the early 20th century. [1] [2] From the 19-teens through the Second World War, customers all over the United States could order a design from a Gordon-Van Tine catalog and receive the blueprints and specifications, pre-cut lumber, millwork, cabinetry, hardware, finishes, roofing, and other building materials necessary (and desired) to complete an entire home directly from the company, eliminating the “middle man.” The RSSC Center is fortunate to have several of these catalogs in its collection; they have been used to identify some of the estimated 1000+ Gordon-Van Tine “Ready-Cut” houses built in the Quad-Cities area and elsewhere. [2]

