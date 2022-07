SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Saturday night when Amelia Eisenschenk took her No. 1 car to victory lane becoming the younger sprint car feature event winner in track history at 14 year of age. Eisenschenk took the win in the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars. Dustin Gulbrandson won the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stocks with John Hoing winning the King of the Hill challenge. Tyler Tesch won the USRA B-modified main while Brandon Jurrens was victorious in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO