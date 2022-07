The new CEO at Morphogenesis, a Tampa clinical-stage company that’s developing novel therapies to treat cancer, is determined to take the company public within two years. James Bianco, a serial entrepreneur in the health care space who has led multiple companies to raise millions, never had plans of uprooting his life in Seattle to Tampa until a recruiter on LinkedIn reached out to him last year about an opportunity to become the CEO at Morphogenesis. The company, founded in Tampa by Patricia Lawman, is in the process of developing drugs that combat deadly skin cancer in patients and works closely with Moffitt Cancer Center.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO