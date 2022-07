Dragon Ball Super has given Goku yet another new variant of his Ultra Instinct form with the newest chapter of the manga, and with it has sparked the question of just how many Ultra Instinct forms Goku actually has at his disposal. When Ultra Instinct was first introduced during the Dragon Ball Super anime's Tournament of Power, it had sparked all kinds of theories about the fact that Goku now reached the same level of gods. But there was also the question of his control over it. As the manga continued to tell the story beyond the anime, we've seen Goku unlock a bunch of different versions of the form.

COMICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO