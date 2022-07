The future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes became more clear during the Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where the titles of the next two Avengers movies were revealed. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Both films revealed at the panel, and if those titles are any indication of what's to come then the premiere superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be dealing with threats that would make Thanos and the Black Order blush. The announcements mark the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame, which marked the final appearances of Captain America, Black Widow, and Iron Man.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO