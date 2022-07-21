ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders send IDL Vernon Butler to Non-Football Injury list

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrj2c_0goHuBH900

Training camp has just started for the Raiders and things are without several interior defensive linemen. First it was projected starters Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols who began camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. And today they were joined by Vernon Butler who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

The seventh-year veteran DT Butler was added this offseason to compete for a spot in the rotation.

With Hankins, Nichols, and Butler down, this is what the group looks like:

Neil Farrell Jr (D-4)

Tyler Lancaster

Andrew Billings

Matthew Butler (D-5)

Kyle Peko

Kendal Vickers

So, as you can see, they still have plenty of bodies to fill out their first, second, and third teams. Two of whom are drafted rookies. Only Vickers is a returning player. All others enter their first training camp with the Raiders.

It’s actually a pretty sizable group, which makes you wonder if a return by any of the three currently out would lead to one of the other getting cut.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeremy Fowler: Trey Lance could make people forget Jimmy Garoppolo quickly

The unknown under center for the 49ers will be their biggest storyline to follow in training camp. While much of the offseason has revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo’s exit and whether San Francisco should hand the keys to its offense to Trey Lance, the younger QB will have a chance early in training camp to move the conversation away from the veteran signal caller. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks that may happen very early in camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Tyler Lancaster#Idl#American Football#The Non Football Injury#Vickers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller learned the hard way to never talk trash to Tom Brady

Deep into the third quarter of the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Rams had built a comfortable 27-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Von Miller and the rest of the Rams defense had a well-deserved confidence about how the rest of the game was going to go, to the point where Miller felt comfortable talking a little trash to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe looks jacked in workout video

Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe put the college football world on notice with his spectacular play in Alabama’s annual A-Day game back in April. His performance left fans and analysts wondering how Alabama could let him ride the pine despite the return of Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young. I mean, there has to be a way for Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to come up with some sort of package that includes the incredibly gifted Milroe.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs make three roster moves ahead of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a trio of roster moves ahead of the onset of training camp. On Monday, the Chiefs placed UDFA WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve, effectively ending his rookie season before it even began. Ross was one of four players placed on the active/PUP list over the weekend. The reason he landed on the PUP list is that he had a second surgery to repair the broken foot he dealt with at Clemson last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy