Cow Rush: Water Adventure

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have no news or...

www.gamespot.com

Whiskey Riff

Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska

You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Woman Wakes Up To Find Mountain Lion Dragging Deer Carcass Through Her Yard

Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
NewsBreak
Whiskey Riff

Man Captures Wild Video Of Coyote Trying To Attack Him In Canada

That’s a unique encounter. Coyotes are thought of as animal that attacks people, but the truth is that it’s a really rare occasion, especially in the woods. Most attacks happen from coyotes living in or near urban environments, and they’re usually sick, whether it’s rabies or some other kind of illness.
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Girl Befriending a Tiny Squirrel at the Grand Canyon Is Way Too Cute

So many people dream about vising the Grand Canyon. Why? Well for starters it's one of the natural wonders of the world. And also because it's absolutely unreal. People all over the world travel to see this amazing view from Mother Earth. Some people might explore more and hike through the canyon or tube down the river. And others might, uhh, make some fuzzy friends while visiting?
Outsider.com

Hiker Fends Off Mountain Lion in Full Attack Mode by Roaring Back: VIDEO

There are moments in your life when your innermost instincts will trigger. Like when faced with a mountain lion on a hike. That was one hiker’s fate when he was out for a little walk. Any time you’re outdoors, things could get intense. Wildlife has a way of letting humanity know that we aren’t always in charge. Luckily for this hiker, in particular, he was able to roar back at nature.
Outsider.com

Timber Wolf vs Mountain Lion: Who’s Winning?

Two apex predators, one winner: What happens when the largest wolf species on the planet takes on North America’s biggest cat, the mountain lion? A battle for the ages. Just like our first face-off, Bison vs Grizzly Bear, wolves and cougars overlap across North America. These fierce predators have hunted the vast landscapes of this continent for eons. While varied, larger cousins of both once roamed here, their living descendants average about the same weight and hunt the same prey. But what happens when they face one another?
Outsider.com

Camel Bites, Drags Minnesota Zoo Worker 15 Feet in Shocking Incident

Even when the outdoors is contained in a zoo it can be dangerous. The Minnesota Zoo had a nippy camel that shocked visitors. While two zoo workers were working near the animal on Wednesday of this week, things went from bad to worse. Working with large animals like camels and other zoo creatures can be dangerous and that’s what these workers were reminded of this week.
