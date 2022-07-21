ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Make delicious homemade ice cream with 3 ingredients, a blender and this recipe

By Robin Miller
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037XOr_0goHsy9o00

Creamy, smooth and perfumed with pure vanilla, this no churn ice cream will change your life in a way that only ice cream can. This recipe will surely elicit memories of your beloved childhood scoop, each silky spoonful blanketing your palate and delivering nuances of sweet cream. Best of all, made with just three ingredients, this heavenly dessert is quick, easy, and requires no ice cream maker.

How, you may ask. Well, let's start with a quick explanation of the two types of ice cream – Philadelphia and French:

  • Philadelphia style ice cream (also known as American or New York style) is made by churning (agitating or mixing) milk, cream and sugar. Flavors and mix-ins vary, but that’s how you make the standard base.
  • French ice cream starts with an egg-based custard, which yields a creamier texture and yellow-tinted cream. Philadelphia ice cream is generally quicker and easier to create because there’s no custard to prepare.

The recipe below is reminiscent of Philadelphia-style ice cream in color and consistency, but there’s no actual churning required, which means there’s no need for an ice cream maker.

20 sweet gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream makers, ice cream delivery, scoops and more

To ensure great results, be sure to use the right three ingredients.

1. Use heavy cream. This recipe involves whipping heavy cream until stiff peaks form, which is a firm structure you can’t achieve with half-and-half or milk.

2. Use sweetened condensed milk. This recipe calls for sweetened condensed milk instead of granulated sugar or powdered sugar for two reasons. First, using sweetened condensed milk eliminates the possibility of grainy ice cream, which can happen with granulated sugar. Second, sweetened condensed milk adds the perfect amount of sweetness, whereas using powdered sugar can make your ice cream overly sweet.

3. Use pure vanilla extract. Since there are just three ingredients in this ice cream, quality matters. For the best vanilla flavor, use pure vanilla extract.

How to make different flavors of ice cream

This vanilla ice cream is fabulous on its own, but it also makes the perfect base for other flavors. The taste of vanilla pairs well with virtually every ice cream variety, so I suggest you leave it in or swap it out for other flavorings like almond extract or mint.

When it comes to add-ins, your options are endless. Choose candy, nuts, fruit, jam, Nutella, pretzels or whatever else you like.

When it comes to packing up your pints, I purchased pint-size containers to store my ice cream, but they’re not mandatory. Any airtight container will do. But the classic paper containers make a fun and somewhat more traditional presentation.

Recipe: No Churn Vanilla Ice Cream

Make sure your heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk are chilled before using. This ensures you'll get the most volume in your whipped cream. To be extra certain your cream whips up perfectly, you can also chill your mixing bowl and whisk.

Makes: About 2½ pints, more with mix-ins

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups heavy cream, chilled
  • 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk, chilled
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • Optional: Mix-ins

Preparation:

Place cream in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whip on high speed until stiff peaks form. With the mixer on medium speed, gradually add the sweetened condensed milk. Add the vanilla extract and mix until just blended. Do not add additional ingredients at this point.

Transfer the mixture to a large zip-top freezer bag, squeeze out the air, and seal. Put the bag in the freezer, lying flat and freeze until firm, about three hours.

Remove the ice cream from the freezer and break it into chunks. Working in batches to prevent overfilling, transfer the chunks to the bowl of your food processor or high-powered blender and pulse until smooth.

If adding mix-ins, fold them in by hand or add them to the food processor or blender and pulse until you reach your desired consistency.

Transfer the ice cream to an airtight container and freeze until ready to serve.

How to make ice cream variations

The measurements below are for a full batch of ice cream, meaning the quantity needed if you’re transforming the entire vanilla ice cream recipe above. If you want to make a variety of flavors, adjust the measurements accordingly. For example, if you want half vanilla ice cream and half chocolate ice cream, use half of the chocolate ice cream ingredients below to mix into half of the vanilla ice cream recipe above.

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Add ½ cup regular or mini semisweet chocolate chips, 1 teaspoon peppermint extract and 2 to 3 drops of green food coloring (food coloring is optional).

Strawberry Ice Cream

Combine 2 cups offresh or frozen strawberries and 3 tablespoons granulated sugar in a small saucepan and set the pan over medium heat. Cook until the strawberries are very soft. Cool before mixing into your ice cream, rather than completely blending them into the ice cream. You can use any fresh or frozen fruit you prefer, including blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, bananas or peaches.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Add ¾ cup sifted cocoa powder and 4 ounces melted (cooled) chocolate.

Rocky Road Ice Cream

Prepare the chocolate ice cream above and add 1 cup mini marshmallows and ½ cup chopped almonds or peanuts.

S’Mores Ice Cream

Add 10 crushed graham cracker squares, 1 chopped chocolate bar and ½ cup marshmallow fluff.

Mocha Ice Cream

Add ½ cup sifted cocoa powder and 2 tablespoons instant espresso powder.

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

Add ¼ cup molasses, 2 tablespoons browned butter and ½ cup chopped pecans. To make brown butter, place 2 tablespoons of butter in a small saucepan and set the pan over medium heat. Cook until the butter gives off a nutty aroma and you see little brown bits in the pan. Transfer the butter to a shallow dish and cool before adding to the ice cream.

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

  • Hard-boiled eggs: Two easy ways to hard boil eggs to perfection
  • Creamy risotto:Pearl couscous is the trick ingredient for creamy risotto
  • Fried rice:The secret to making great fried rice at home
  • Jambalaya:How to make Cheesecake Factory's Cajun jambalaya pasta at home
  • Mustard makes it better:How to use mustard not as a condiment but as an ingredient
  • Pasta salad:Perfect every time: The only pasta salad recipe you'll ever need
  • Cranberry sauce:Three cranberry sauce recipes you need to try
  • Sugar cookies:'The best sugar cookie I've ever baked.' Here's the recipe.
  • Kale can be tough:Raw kale can be tough. Here's how salt can help

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

This No-Churn, Mason-Jar Ice Cream Comes Together in Just 5 Minutes

If you're new to homemade ice cream, you'll want to try this recipe, stat. Not only does it yield the perfect amount of ice cream for one person (i.e., you), but it can also be made with a simple electric hand mixer. In other words, you don't need to invest in a fancy ice-cream maker to get started.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh

With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

I tried 11 mayonnaises and one was clearly the condiment king

Frankly, I deserve a James Beard Award after tasting 11 mayonnaise varieties in one sitting. I’m not mayo-averse by any means, but the condiment is typically only as good as the food it is paired with. And when paired with a spoon (or slice of bread), it’s nothing to write home about … or is it?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homemade Ice Cream#Vanilla Ice Cream#Chocolate Chips#Chocolate Ice Cream#Food Drink#French#American
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Woman finds $300 and note in Coach purse she bought for $7 at thrift store: ‘Be a Martha’

A woman documented her experience finding $300 in inheritance money, and a note from the previous owner, inside of a Coach bag that she purchased at a thrift store for $6.99.Lynora, who goes by the username @marthainfused on TikTok, uploaded the now-viral video to the app over the weekend.In the clip, the TikToker began by telling viewers she couldn’t wait to show them what she found inside the purse she bought at the Salvation Army and showed the $6.99 price tag.Lynora then opened the bag to show the inside, which was slightly stained from use, while noting that she purchased...
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KNX 1070 News Radio

Subway is giving away 1M free subs: how to get one

Clear your lunch plans for July 12 -- Subway is holding a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate new changes at restaurants across the country. For the first time in Subway's nearly 60-year history, the restaurant is significantly changing its menu and streamlining its ordering system to make things easier for guests.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes After 35 Years

A local favorite restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The ability to not only survive but thrive, as a restaurant, is much like making the perfect recipe. It takes a number of ingredients in order to come out right. From proper atmosphere and decor to the menu, the offered dining experience, as well as a little bit of luck. But when it all mixes right, it makes for an exceptional restaurant that is enjoyed by thousands over the course of its life. One particular restaurant in metro Phoenix is now calling it quits, but its owners are doing so on their own terms.
TEMPE, AZ
outsidemagazine

I Have Been Frying Eggs Wrong My Entire Life

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. One of my greatest sources of wonder in life: At every breakfast joint I’ve ever patronized, there is a person working...
FOOD & DRINKS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Krispy Kreme is giving away a bunch of doughnuts next week

You might be able to score a bunch of free doughnuts next week. Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, N.C.-based doughnut chain, is giving away 8,500 years’ worth of free doughnuts next Monday through Thursday. Specifically, the company will give random customers a “birthday card” that will be worth one dozen glazed doughnuts each month through June next year—enough to amount to 8,500 years’ worth of doughnuts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

546K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy