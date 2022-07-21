ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson's viral #TheRock French toast is now available to order online

By Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Maintaining a physique like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson requires a specific diet.

After eating around six meals a day mainly consisting of chicken, salmon, rice, vegetables and egg whites, according to a 2021 interview with Delish – even Johnson needs something sweet and savory. And now we know what The Rock is cooking.

In 2020, the box office star revealed one of his favorite cheat meals: French toast.

Coupled with a five-inch thick hand-braided brioche drenched in peanut butter coconut maple syrup and cinnamon-spiced custard infused with Johnson's very own Teremana tequila, The Rock's cheat toast offers a sweet meal like no other.

"Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and don't cheat yourself," Johnson said in an Instagram post at the time.

Now, fans of Johnson and his epic French toast recipe, which went viral early in the pandemic, can have it anytime they want.

Funny friendship moments: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart do viral tortilla TikTok challenge

Thanks to Johnson's personal chef Racquel Rockquemore-Breiz, also known as "Chef Rocky," online shop Goldbelly, and Los Angeles' Brique French Toastery, the actor's French toast creation can be enjoyed nationwide.

"The world famous rock toast that you all have been craving is now available for nationwide shipping," Rockquemore-Breiz said in a statement Thursday. "From selling Brique's out on our front porch to now getting them shipped to your door-step is a vision turned reality! We can’t wait for you all to finally get a taste of the ultimate french toast experience!"

The breakfast dish, available for order online, comes in 4, 8, or 12-packs of French toast.

Other toppings from Goldbelly's version of The Rock's favorite French toast include vanilla bean whipped cream and crunchy oven-toasted coconut chips.

The Rock's toast ranges from $69.95 to $169.95.

Comments / 0

