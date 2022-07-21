ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting near Elyria Park leaves 1 dead Thursday, Denver police say

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER – A man is dead following a shooting near Elyria Park early Thursday morning and the crime is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Denver police.

The shooting happened sometime around midnight but was reported by police at 12:20 a.m. near E. 48th Avenue and N. High Street.

Few details were released by Denver police, who only said the victim in the shooting was pronounced dead later in the day.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Sergio Ordonez Valencia. The cause of death was from a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Editor's note on July 22 at 5:30 p.m.: The victim's name has been added to this story.

Denver7 News KMGH

