Parkland, FL

The Parkland shooter calmly sat next to one of his victims' brothers at a McDonald's minutes after the massacre, chilling video played in court shows

By Azmi Haroun
 3 days ago
Mourners visit a makeshift memorial outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on February 14, 2020, during the two-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting where 17 victims were killed. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
  • Jurors watched a video of the Parkland shooter sitting in a McDonald's after the shooting.
  • The shooter sat next to one of the victims' siblings, who was trying to reach his injured sister.
  • They didn't know each other, and Wilford didn't know that a shooting had happened.

