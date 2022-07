The month of June was the first time since February the rainfall total at the KMMO Studio in Marshall was less than three inches at 2.63 inches. But this month, the area has been close to bone dry for the most part, which led Governor Mike Parson to issue Executive Order 22-04 calling upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to activate the Drought Assessment Committee and the associated drought impact teams.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO