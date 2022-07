The City of Henderson said that a 5-year-old boy was able to work alongside the Parks and Recreation department for his birthday.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson said that a 5-year-old boy was able to work alongside the Parks and Recreation department for his birthday.

According to the department, Xavier loves watching the crews care for the parks and wanted to work alongside them.

The best part of Xavier's day with the team was watching the "lawn people" care for his favorite park.