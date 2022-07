I'm not at all a fan of modern country music, which is an opinion that is shared between the majority of my friends and some family members. But, I do love a good concert. Unfortunately, the rest of this year's lineup of concerts in the Treasure State really doesn't speak to me. While I understand the demand for country music stars in our state, it basically means that if you don't like that genre, you're nearly out of luck this year.

