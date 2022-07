Six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill was on ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning. And the new Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver broached a lot of subjects. As per usual, it was a very brisk offseason in terms of player movement in the NFL. Yes, the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver garnered plenty of headlines. But arguably the wide receiver position dominated the news from week to week.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO