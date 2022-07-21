ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckle up: Seat belt use up slightly in Michigan, study finds

By Michele DeSelms
 3 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most Michigan drivers buckle up every time they get behind the wheel.

A new study from the Michigan State University found that seat belt use among Michigan motorists increased slightly from 92.6% to 92.9%. Even that small increase can have a big impact: Every 1% increase in seat belt use means an estimated 10 fewer traffic deaths and 100 fewer serious injuries.

The study also found that cell phone use has decreased. The rate of drivers using an electronic device was 6.1%, which is down slightly from 6.4% in 2021.

The Michigan Office of Highway Planning has launched a statewide campaign to encourage seat belt use, including two new commercials.

For a conversation with Kendall Wingove with the Michigan Office of Highway Planning, watch the video in the player above.

